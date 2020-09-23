Book: Prince Andrew Linked to Multiple Women Procured by Jeffrey Epstein

A new bombshell book by Ian Halperin claims that “playboy” Prince Andrew was “obsessed with redheads and slept with at least a dozen beautiful women,” reportedly procured for him by his late convicted sex offender pal Jeffrey Epstein.

The book, Sex Lies and Dirty Money, will drop Thursday. Halperin claims to have spoken to several of Andrew’s former lovers. He previously said the book would shed new light on his relationship with Epstein, a matter the FBI wants to discuss with Andrew as well.

The royal has been removed from senior duties by his mother the Queen and his brother Prince Charles, heir to the throne. He has also been left out of major public events, and was relegated to the background of his daughter Princess Beatrice‘s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17.

Halperin told The Sun he expects book to launch another investigation: “l’ll say one thing after my book, if Prince Andrew is not finally interrogated by the Feds, we’ve got a major problem because I’m unleashing a ton (of) never before revealed stuff.”

He adds that it goes beyond Epstein and Andrew and delves into “a plethora of other people connected to Epstein whose roles have never been revealed before.”

But one insider tell the Daily Mail that the claims are “sensationalized.” Meanwhile, Halperin told Page Six that Epstein “provided girls to Andrew, and that was the reason they were friends.”