Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Opens To Sluggish $19M

Bong Joon Ho’s long-awaited follow-up to Parasite, the new sci-fi film Mickey 17, debuted at the box office with a lackluster $19.1 million, securing the top spot despite not impressing audiences. Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World maintained its position at No. 2, accumulating $8.5 million in its fourth week and reaching a domestic total of $176.6 million. Last Breath ranked third with $4.2 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic earnings to $14.5 million. Meanwhile, Paddington in Peru and The Monkey tied for fourth place, each earning an estimated $3.9 million. (THR)