Bodies Of Gene Hackman & Betsy Arakawa Remain Unclaimed Over A Month After Their Deaths

TMZ reported that the remains of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who were discovered dead over a month ago in their New Mexico home, have yet to be claimed. The medical examiner determined that Hackman, 95, passed away from cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s as a contributing factor, while Arakawa, 65, succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease carried by rodents. The couple is believed to have passed away around a week apart, with Arakawa’s death preceding Hackman’s. Their bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition when found by maintenance workers.

The reason for the delay in claiming their bodies remains unclear, with speculations that the family might still be finalizing funeral arrangements. Hackman had omitted his three adult children from his will, naming Arakawa as the sole beneficiary. Describing his strained relationship with his children due to his acting career that kept him away for extended periods, Hackman had previously shared his struggles with balancing family life and career commitments. (TMZ)