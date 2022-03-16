Bob Saget’s Fatal Injury Might Have Been Caused By ‘A Fall Onto A Carpeted Floor’

website maker

According to an incident report released on Tuesday (March 15th), there were no “definitive conclusions” when it came to the injury that led to Bob Saget’s death. Saget died on January 9th at the age of 65, due to “blunt head trauma.”

Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, M.D., who performed Saget’s autopsy, indicated that “the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact, led him to believe that the injury was most likely caused by ‘something hard, covered by something soft.'”

Stephany mentioned “a fall onto a carpeted floor” as a possible cause.

The report continued, “As mentioned earlier, most of the suite was carpeted. The headboard of the bed was lightly padded and set slightly out from the wall. These are listed here as possible mechanisms of injury, but nothing was located in the room that allows for a definitive conclusion.”