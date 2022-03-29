Bob Saget, Jennifer Lopez, Harry Styles + More!

THE OSCARS CRITICIZED AFTER BOB SAGET WAS LEFT OUT OF ‘IN MEMORIAM’ SEGMENT: According to Us Weekly, viewers were disappointed to see that Full House star Bob Saget wasn’t part of the “In Memoriam” segment during the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27th). One Twitter user wrote, “Shame on you @TheAcademy for not recognizing @bobsaget.”

AMAZON PICKS UP BACKWARDS IN HEELS: Deadline reports that the Jennifer Lopez-produced Skydance TV series Backwards in Heels is set to air on Amazon Prime. The show will be written by Richard LaGravenese and centers on “the glamourous women living at the Barbizon Hotel in post-WWII New York City.”

CLARK GREGG JOINS THE CAST OF SNOWPIERCER: According to TVLine, Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg will be joining the fourth season of Snowpiercer. Agents of SHIELD’s Paul Zbyszewski will also be taking over as showrunner for the new season.

HARRY STYLES DROPS OUT OF NOSFERATU REMAKE: Variety reports that Harry Styles dropped out of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake, citing scheduling conflicts. Had he not left the project, Styles would have been paired with The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy.