Bob Saget Is Honored On What Would Have Been His 66th Birthday

website maker

On Tuesday (May 17th), Bob Saget’s friends and family paid tribute to the late actor on what would have been his 66th birthday.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted photos of the Full House star from a trip to Mexico last year. “Happy birthday my Love. These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th),” she wrote.

Rizzo continued, “This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be ‘the last’ time. But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much.”

Saget’s on-screen daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, and his good friend, John Mayer, also shared posts in memory of the comedian.