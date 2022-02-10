Bob Saget Died From Head Trauma

Bob Saget’s cause of death was finally revealed Wednesday (Feb. 9th).

According to a statement from the comedian’s family obtained by E! News, the former Full House star died due to head trauma.

The family said, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, also honored her late husband in an Instagram post on the one-month anniversary of his death, Wednesday.

She shared a montage of the couple set to Jackson Browne’s “Fountain of Sorrow” and wrote, “One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world.”

She continued, “Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on January 9th. He was 65.