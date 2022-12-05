Bob McGrath, Brad William Henke, Joey McFarland + More!

BOB MCGRATH DIES AT 90: According to The Hollywood Reporter, original Sesame Street cast member Bob McGrath has passed away at the age of 90. His family announced the news via his Facebook page on Sunday (December 4th). “Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” they wrote. McGrath was one of the four non-Muppet actors on Sesame Street when it debuted in 1969, and he remained on the show until the 46th season. Many in Hollywood took to social media to honor him.

BRAD WILLIAM HENKE DIES AT 56: Variety reports that Orange is the New Black actor Brad William Henke passed away on Tuesday (November 29th) at the age of 56. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Henke was a former NFL player who later became an actor, playing on the defensive line for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV. In addition to Orange is the New Black, he also held roles on Going to California, Justified, Lost, and Dexter, among other shows. His film credits include Split, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Pacific Rim, and Must Love Dogs.

‘EMANCIPATION’ PRODUCER APOLOGIZES FOR BRINGING PHOTO OF ENSLAVED MAN TO PREMIERE: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joey McFarland, the producer of the new film Emancipation, starring Will Smith, has issued an apology for bringing a photo of the enslaved man who inspired the film to the film’s premiere. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the Emancipation premiere,” McFarland wrote in an Instagram post Sunday (December 4th). “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image is not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.”

JOHN LEGUIZAMO SAYS IT WAS AN ‘ODD EXPERIENCE’ TO SEE AL PACINO PLAY A PUERTO RICAN ON ‘CARLITO’S WAY:’ In a recent interview with Insider, John Leguizamo described his experience watching Al Pacino play a Puerto Rican character on the set of Carlito’s Way. “I know he’s trying and he’s a great actor, so brilliant, he was my hero. But it was odd, man,” Leguizamo said. “It’s an odd experience to be a Latin man in a Latin story written by a Latin man and the lead guy’s a white guy pretending to be Puerto Rican. I’m not going to lie, it’s surreal. It was surreal. I turned the part down a few times and then eventually I decided to do it.”