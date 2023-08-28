Bob Barker Dies At 99

Bob Barker, the beloved host of The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007, has died at the age of 99. His representative, Roger Neal, announced the news in a statement released on Saturday (August 26th).

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Neal wrote. Barker died of natural causes at his Hollywood Hills home.

In addition to his role as an Emmy-winning game show host, Barker also appeared in the 1996 film Happy Gilmore, starring Adam Sandler. Sandler took to Instagram on Saturday (August 26th) to pay tribute to Barker.

Alongside throwback photos of the pair together, the Murder Mystery star wrote, “The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Drew Carey, who took over hosting duties on The Price Is Right after Barker retired, honored him on X Saturday (August 26th) as well. “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you,” Carey wrote. Barker was a longtime animal rights activist.