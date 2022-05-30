Bo Hopkins, Matthew Morrison, Alexis Bledel + More!

BO HOPKINS DIES AT 80: Variety reports that American Graffiti actor Bo Hopkins died on Friday (May 27th) at the age of 80. In addition to American Graffiti, Hopkins starred in films such as The Wild Bunch, Midnight Express, and The Getaway. A statement on his website reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”

MATTHEW MORRISON EXITS ‘SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE:’ People reports that Matthew Morrison will no longer be starring as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, due to not following “competition production protocols.” Morrison said in a statement Friday (May 27th), “Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.”

ALEXIS BLEDEL IS LEAVING ‘THE HANDMAID’S TALE:’ According to Page Six, Alexis Bledel’s days on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale have come to an end. Bledel said in a statement, “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to [showrunner] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”