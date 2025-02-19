‘Blue Bloods’ Boston Spinoff Ordered At CBS With Donnie Wahlberg

CBS has greenlit a spinoff of Blue Bloods focused on Donnie Wahlberg’s character Danny Reagan, titled Boston Blue, set at Boston P.D. He’ll be partnered Detective Lena Peters, “the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.” Following the end of the original series after 14 seasons, Wahlberg expressed uncertainty about continuing without the Reagan family dynamic. “It’s going to be a very delicate dance to keep that integrity. Where’s the family going to be? They can’t be in New York.” Wahlberg said. “Until we know that there’s absolutely no way this show can be resurrected somehow, I think we’re all walking forward… but taking a peek back.” (Variety)