‘Blue Beetle’ Steals Top Spot From ‘Barbie’ At The Domestic Box Office

Barbie’s reign at the domestic box office has come to an end, after spending four weeks in a row on top. Blue Beetle debuted in the number one spot over the weekend, bringing in $25.4 million and knocking the Greta Gerwig-directed pic down to second place. Despite this win, Deadline reports that both Blue Beetle and Strays failed to reach the higher end of their opening projections.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 18th) through Sunday (August 20th):

1. Blue Beetle, $25.4 million

2. Barbie, $21.5 million

3. Oppenheimer, $10.6 million

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $8.4 million

5. Strays, $8.3 million

6. The Meg 2: The Trench, $6.7 million

7. Talk To Me, $3.15 million

8. Haunted Mansion, $3 million

9. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, $2.72 million

10. Last Voyage of the Demeter, $2.5 million