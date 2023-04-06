Blink-182?s Travis Barker And Wife Kourtney Kardashian Share Trailer For Reality Show

Blink-182’s Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian are getting ready to launch their own reality show and have posted the first official trailer.

‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, follows the couple to their 3 different wedding ceremonies. One in Vegas, one in Santa Barbara and one in Italy.

A contrast from the rock star persona exuded by the drummer, he reveals his tender side and says, “I was nervous and I knew I’m not going to be able to say my vows without crying,”

The show premieres on April 13 on Hulu, Disney+ (internationally) and Star+ in Latin America.

