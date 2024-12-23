Blake Lively Sues Her ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Star And Director Justin Baldoni For Sexual Harassment

Justin Baldoni, the co-star and director of It Ends With Us, has denied the sexual harassment allegations made by actress Blake Lively in a new lawsuit, calling them “categorically false.” Lively’s legal action says she and her employees were subjected to “nude videos or images of women, including producer’s wife” along with “personal, physical touching of, or sexual comments” and other offensive behavior, creating a “hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production of the Film.” Lively goes on to say that Baldoni then tried to damage her professional reputation after she complained, causing her and her family “severe emotional distress.” Baldoni’s lawyer called the charges “yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation,” but the backlash against has already begun. Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency, WME, on Saturday morning. (Deadline)