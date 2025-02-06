Blake Lively Sued By Justin Baldoni’s Crisis PR Team

Blake Lively is facing a new lawsuit in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, this time from a publicist named in the California Civil Rights Department complaint filed by Lively. Jed Wallace of Street Relations, Inc. sued Lively for defamation. Lively’s civil rights complaint alleged Wallace was involved in a smear campaign orchestrated by Baldoni’s PR team, where Wallace was accused of using a digital army to create and spread content on social media and online forums. In response, Lively’s legal team refuted the claims, stating that the lawsuit is a retaliatory action aimed at silencing Lively for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation. (People)