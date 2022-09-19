Blake Lively Shares Baby Bump Photos While Calling Out Paparazzi

Blake Lively has had enough of the paparazzi. On Saturday (September 17th), the Gossip Girl actress took to Instagram to share photos of her pregnant belly—and to send the paparazzi home. Lively revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child during the red carpet for the Forbes Power Women’s Summit last week.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” she captioned a series of sweet photos with friends and family, which included her husband Ryan Reynolds, her sister Robyn Lively, and her friend Taylor Swift.

She added, “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb.”