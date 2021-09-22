Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million To The ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged a grant of up to $1 million to the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund tweeted Tuesday (Sept. 21st), “LDF is hugely grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for matching all gifts up to $1,000,000 split between LDF and @ACLU through October 8. Their generosity comes at a critical time for our democracy.”

The charitable couple also made recent donations to help with the relief efforts in Haiti following an earthquake in August. They each pledged $10,000 to four organizations: Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demen and Hope for Haiti.