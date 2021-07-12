‘Black Widow’ Takes B.O. With $80 Million

Black Widow enjoyed a major win this weekend. Black Widow topped the box office with a record-breaking $80 million at the box office, the best start for any film since 2019.

The film, starring Scarlett Johansson, had a better preview Thursday night than Deadpool, Ant-Man and the Wasp,Guardians of the Galaxy, Justice League, Man of Steel and Wonder Woman. Black Widow also brought in $78 million overseas and $60 million+ through Disney.

“Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement. “Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+.”

Meanwhile, F9 managed to surpass $500 million at the international box office, the first film to do so during the pandemic.