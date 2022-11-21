‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Holds Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had no trouble holding on to the number one spot at the domestic box office during its second weekend, bringing in $67.3 million. Deadline reports this is slightly higher than Black Adam’s opening at $67 million.

On Saturday (November 19th), Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the film, shared footage of her underwater training for the role, which included swimming with dumbbells. “Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked! Safely supervised by @XPTLife and #MarkRobertsFitness,” she captioned the post shared to TikTok.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (November 18th) through Sunday (November 20th):

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $67.3 million

2. The Menu, $9 million

3. The Chosen: Season 3, $8.2 million

4. Black Adam, $4.48 million

5. Ticket to Paradise, $3.2 million

6. She Said, $2.25 million

7. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $1.9 million

8. Smile, $1.15 million

9. Drishyam 2, $1.05 million

10. Prey for the Devil, $935,000