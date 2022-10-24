‘Black Adam’ Soars To $67 Million At The Domestic Box Office

Black Adam saw a successful opening weekend, bringing in a total of $67 million domestically. Deadline reports that this is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s best domestic opening for a film that features him as the solo star. Hiram Garcia, a Black Adam producer and President of Production for Johnson’s Seven Bucks said in a statement, “The success of Black Adam is truly a dream come true. We’ve been working towards this family goal here at Seven Bucks for 15 years, applying every bit of experience we’ve acquired over the years to help bring this project to life. So, to be here now seeing how our hard work has been paid off with the biggest opening of our careers is an incredible feeling.”

Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 21st) through Sunday (October 23rd):

1. Black Adam, $67 million

2. Ticket to Paradise, $16.34 million

3. Smile, $8.35 million

4. Halloween Ends, $8 million

5. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $4.2 million

6. The Woman King, $1.9 million

7. Terrifier 2, $1.89 million

8. Don’t Worry Darling, $880,000

9. Amsterdam, $818,000

10. Triangle of Sadness, $600,000