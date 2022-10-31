‘Black Adam’ Holds Top Spot At Domestic Box Office Over Halloween Weekend
According to Deadline, people don’t spend as much time at the theaters during Halloween weekend. Black Adam held on to the top spot at the domestic box office, bringing in $27.7 million. The outlet reports that this is a steep drop compared to its first week, but that the film is still seeing success by surpassing the $100 million mark domestically.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (October 28th) through Sunday (October 30th):
1. Black Adam, $27.7 million
2. Ticket to Paradise, $10 million
3. Prey for the Devil, $7.02 million
4. Smile, $5.05 million
5. Halloween Ends, $3.83 million
6. Till, $2.81 million
7. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $2.83 million
8. Terrifier 2, $1.8 million
9. The Woman King, $1.11 million
10. Tar, $1.04 million