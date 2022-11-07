‘Black Adam’ Holds The Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

As theaters prepare for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next weekend, Black Adam has maintained a steady hold on the top spot at the domestic box office. The film brought in $18.5 million during its third weekend. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll’s One Piece Film Red came in second place, falling short of its $10 million projections at $9.47 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (November 4th) through Sunday (November 6th):

1. Black Adam, $18.5 million

2. One Piece Film Red, $9.47 million

3. Ticket to Paradise, $8.5 million

4. Smile, $4 million

5. Prey for the Devil, $3.875 million

6. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, $3.36 million

7. Banshees of Inisherin, $2 million

8. Till, $1.875 million

9. Halloween Ends, $1.44 million

10. Terrifier 2, $1.22 million