Blac Chyna Shares Breast And Butt Reduction Surgery Plans

Blac Chyna opened up about undergoing breast and butt reduction surgery and is attempting to sway women away from getting silicone injections.

Sharing a video of herself at a doctor’s office, the reality star said, “As y’all know, I’ve been changing my life and changing my ways … So, one of the things I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out.”

She continued, telling “all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots.” Chyna added, “Because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff. I haven’t had any crazy complications since I got it, I got it when I was 19 years old. But now I’m moving here in life, so I want this s–t out of my ass so I can grow.”