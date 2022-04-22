Blac Chyna Allegedly Threatened To Kill Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner testified Thursday (April 20th) that Blac Chyna once threatened to kill Kylie Jenner.

According to an account of her testimony published by Page Six, the momager was “alarmed” years ago when Kylie and then-boyfriend Tyga told her about the threat. Kris added that Tyga claimed on multiple occasions that Chyna tried to physically harm him with a knife.

Chyna dated Tyga from 2011 to 2014. He then dated Kylie from 2014 to 2017, while Chyna began a relationship with Rob Kardashian in 2016.

According to Chyna’s previous testimony, she was still in a relationship with Tyga when he started dating Kylie in 2014.

It was also revealed Thursday that Chyna hasn’t paid her taxes in years.

The reality star admitted on the stand that that she hasn’t filed taxes since 2018 or 2019 and doesn’t even have a personal bank account. She also testified that she made about $2 million in 2020, 2019, and 2018 with the majority of her income coming from OnlyFans.