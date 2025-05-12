Bindi Irwin Misses Annual Steve Irwin Gala Due To Ruptured Appendix

Bindi Irwin missed the annual Steve Irwin Gala due to a ruptured appendix. Terri Irwin also missed the event, which promotes wildlife conservation efforts, to support her daughter’s recovery. “She’s going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them,” brother Robert Irwin explained. “She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes. Health is so important — it really is.” Despite initially wanting to attend, Bindi’s determination was overruled by her surgeon’s decision that her appendix needed immediate removal. The situation left her sad, but Robert is confident she’ll “make a speedy recovery.” (People)