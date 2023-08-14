Billy Porter Says Harry Styles’ ‘Vogue’ Cover ‘Doesn’t Feel Good To’ Him

Billy Porter is continuing to share his thoughts on Harry Styles’ 2020 Vogue cover. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Pose star explained why he was so bothered by the “As It Was” singer being the first male to grace the cover of the magazine.

“It doesn’t feel good to me,” Porter said about the cover, which featured Styles in a dress. “You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything.”

The Broken Hearts Club actor also called out Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as she asked him for input before the 2020 cover was released. “That b—ch said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said.” He encouraged Wintour to “use [her] power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement,” but “six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover.”

This isn’t the first time Porter has criticized the decision to choose Styles for the cover. The 80 for Brady actor told The Sunday Times in October of 2021 that he “isn’t dragging Harry Styles,” but that “this is politics” for [him]. “This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned down. All he has to do is be white and straight,” he said.