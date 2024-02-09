Billy Porter Refers To Himself As A ‘Blue Collar Freelance Worker’

Billy Porter told Page Six in an interview published Wednesday (February 7th) that he is still bouncing back after losing his house during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year.

“Just because you are working does not mean you are rich,” the Pose actor told the outlet. “I am a blue collar freelance worker, period. I was on strike for 118 days. Ain’t no checks coming in when that happened.”

“Please, I am working. I am blessed. Don’t cry for me Argentina!” he added, referencing the Broadway musical Evita. “I am not rich by any stretch of the imagination. Please, we are working hard, yes … that’s it though.”

The Broken Hearts Club actor also addressed Taraji P. Henson’s remarks during an interview with Gayle King in December that sparked a conversation about racial pay disparities in the industry. “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost… I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing,” she said at the time.

“When we saw Taraji break down, it was real,” Porter said. “It was the truth.”