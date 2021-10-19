Billy Porter Drags ‘Vogue’s Harry Styles Dress Cover

About a year after Harry Styles covered Vogue in a dress, Billy Porter is calling the mag out.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, Porter, who frequently wears dresses and flouts gender conventions when it comes to attire said: “I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I’m not necessarily convinced and here is why. I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.

“I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation?” the star asked. “He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight.”

Porter did make headlines when he donned a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown at the 2019 Oscars. “I changed the whole game,” he told The Sunday Times. “I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it.”