Billy Porter, Andy Cohen, Cynthia Erivo To Host Passover Seder for Charity

To help raise money for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention‘s Emergency Response Fund, several celebs, including Billy Porter, Andy Cohen and Cynthia Erivo have signed on to host a virtual Passover Seder.

As many will recall, Cohen himself tested positive for coronavirus, and is now recovering.

The event will tell the original story of Exodus through music and comedy. Ben Platt, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Debra Messing, Jason Alexander, Finn Wolfhard, Dan Levy, Idina Menzel, Josh Groban and Henry Winkler will also be join the Seder and religios scholars, including Rabbis Sharon Brous, David Wolpe and Amichai Lau-Lavie will appear as well.

The Seder will premiere Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on YouTube, and will be free to watch.