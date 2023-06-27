Billy Porter Addresses Wave Of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation In The United States

In a recent interview with Today, Billy Porter addressed the record number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in the United States this year. The Pose star was the Grand Marshal of New York City’s 2023 Pride march.

“My existence has been up for legislation from the moment I could comprehend thought,” Porter told the outlet. Expressing his outrage, he added, “F— that. I’m infuriated. I’m not scared. I’m not terrified. I’m enraged. And that rage is what fuels the work that has to be done.”

The 80 for Brady actor also reflected on the AIDS activism he experienced when he was younger. “We forget this is the fight. This is what it’s always been. There ain’t nothing new about this,” he said. “But there’s a whole generation of young people that were birthed into these rights that our generations, and the generations before us, fought for. So, now it’s time for the young people to step up, get back in the arena and make sure that we don’t go back.”