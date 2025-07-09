Billy McFarland Puts Fyre Fest Brand Up For Auction On eBay

Billy McFarland is auctioning off the Fyre Fest brand and intellectual property on eBay, following the collapse of a seven-figure deal to sell it. Despite claiming to have received numerous offers for the festival, McFarland decided to put it up for auction with a starting bid of one cent. Bidding has already reached $200,000 (as of last night) with the winner set to acquire the brand’s name, trademarks, social media accounts, marketing assets, and more. McFarland highlighted the potential for the brand to be used for festivals, merch collaborations, pop-ups, livestreams, and media ventures. The auction also includes artist relationships and the option for a Caribbean festival location. (Consequence)