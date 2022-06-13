Billy Kametz, Squid Game, Charmed + More!

BILLY KAMETZ DIES AT 35: Today reports that beloved voice actor Billy Kametz passed away Thursday (June 9th) at the age of 35. Kametz was diagnosed with colon cancer in April, and news of his death was announced on his GoFundMe page. “Anyone who has met Billy Kametz will tell you he is one of the warmest, kindest, most-sincere human beings on this earth,” the page said. He played Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular, and he voiced characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Pokémon Journeys, and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Kametz also won best English voice acting performance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards for his work in The Rising of the Shield Hero.

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES SECOND SEASON OF ‘SQUID GAME:’ According to Deadline, Netflix revealed on Sunday (June 12th) that Squid Game would be back for a second season. In a letter to fans, director Hwang Dong-hyuk writes, “Gi-hun returns. The front man returns … The man in the suit ddakji might be back. You also will be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

FIFTH SEASON OF ‘CHARMED’ IS CANCELLED: TVLine reports that CW has decided the fourth season of the Charmed reboot will be its last. Executive Producer Joey Falco commented on the show’s ending: “Even though this show has ended, these ladies’ journey doesn’t end. They’re still fighting. We weren’t going to end with them sitting around a table reading stories to their grandkids like the original show did. The battle continues, which is where we want to leave the audience. They’re still out there fighting.”

JASMIN SAVOY BROWN COMMENTS ON NEVE CAMPBELL LEAVING THE ‘SCREAM’ FRANCHISE: According to Variety, Jasmin Savoy Brown supports Neve Campbell’s decision to walk away from Scream. “I absolutely respect her for that. I think that it’s hard to be a woman in this industry and in any industry at all. If any person, but especially any woman, feels that she deserves more — whether that’s a financial situation with work, out of a relationship, out of fill in the blank — if she can walk away, I support that,” she said.