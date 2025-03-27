‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ Documentary Coming to HBO

A new documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, will premiere on HBO this summer before eventually streaming on Max. The two-part film is directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, with Tom Hanks serving as executive producer. The rock doc promises to take an in-depth look at the iconic songwriter’s life, music, and personal struggles, through “unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews.” “For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise,” says Lacy. “We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible.” Meanwhile, due to a recent surgery and subsequent recovery, the 75-year-old Joel has been forced to reschedule his 2025 tour – featuring special guests Stevie Nicks, Sting, and Rod Stewart – which will now begin in July. (Consequence of Sound)