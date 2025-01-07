Billy Bush Launches ‘Hot Mics’ Podcast Promising ‘Unfiltered Opinions’

Former entertainment-news host Billy Bush has launched a new video podcast, Hot Mics with Billy Bush, promising an unfiltered and humorous show focusing on sports, politics, and no-holds-barred celebrity interviews. The program will initially stream twice a week on TuneIn and features a candid first episode addressing the incident that led to his departure from NBC following the release of Donald Trump’s infamous “grab ’em by the pu–y” hot-mic moment on Access Hollywood. Bush’s first guest will be Megyn Kelly. Despite his past controversies, Bush is optimistic about his podcast’s success and aims to eventually expand to a four-day schedule. (Variety)