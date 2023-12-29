Billie Lourd Honors Her Mother Carrie Fisher On The Seventh Anniversary Of Her Death

On Wednesday (December 27th), Billie Lourd shared an emotional tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on the seventh anniversary of her death. The Star Wars actor died from a heart attack at the age of 60 in 2016.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself as a child with her mom at the beach to Instagram, the Booksmart actor wrote, “Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once. This year when I woke up I felt grateful – or … griefull … if you will.”

She added, “I miss her every day but the cliche is also true – she is with me every day – she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars – and she damn sure makes my life sparkle. Sending my love to all my griefers out there.”