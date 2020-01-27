Billie Eilish Wins Big at Grammy Awards

The biggest night in music, the Grammy Awards, went down Sunday night in L.A. at the Staples Center airing live on CBS, with Alicia Keys hosting for the second year running. The non-televised portion 62nd Grammy Awards began with a moment of silence for NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

Going in, Lizzo led the nominations with eight, including Record, Album and Song of the Year. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were nominated six times; Eilish, now 18, was 17 when the nominations were announced, making her the youngest artist in Grammys history to get nods in all four major categories at the same time.

Eilish swept the show. She took home Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album. Her brother Finneas won Producer of the Year for his work with her.

Lizzo was also a big winner, walking away with Best Solo Pop Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album. The late Nipsey Hussle landed Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

HIGHLIGHTS & PERFORMANCES

Before the show kicked off, Ozzy Osbourne made his first major red carpet appearance following his revelation that he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The 71-year-old carried a cane and was joined by his daughter, Kelly Osbourne.

Lizzo got the party started in true glam glory performing a medley of her hits starting with “Cuz I Love You,” while occasionally hopping on the flute. Before she got started, she announced: “Tonight is for Kobe.” Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.

Keys took to the stage and immediately brought the room to tears with her thoughtful and heartfelt words about Bryant’s unexpected passing. She was joined by Boyz II Men to sing “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sang “Nobody But You,” and nope, their love story played out onstage still isn’t old.

Keys spoke, and then sang an incredible song about the transformations we’re seeing in music, culture and the wide world; she spoke and sang of hope despite tragedy and chaos. Keys also delivered the message again and again that “music is love.”

The Jonas Brothers performed “What a Man Gotta Do,” along with an unreleased single.

Lizzo gave a rousing, emotional speech thanking her many supporters, and reminding fans to “lift each other up” and keep their struggles in perspective, saying “All of my little problems that I thought were big as the world were gone.”

Tyler the Creator put us under a spell with an energetic, dystopian “New Magic Wand.”

Usher, FKA Twigs and Sheila E. performed a Prince tribute with a medley, which kicked off with “Little Red Corvette.” Reception on social media was mixed. The performance teased “Lets Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince” airing Tuesday, January 28th on CBS.

Camila Cabello reminded why she’s still Daddy’s girl in “First Man.”

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker performed “Bring My Flowers Now,” hitting an unexpectedly timely note, as many pointed out on social media.

Ariana Grande performed what started out as a nostalgic medley, including “Imagine” and “7 Rings,” that still managed to morph into steamy sass with lingerie, and yes, “Thank u, Next.”

Eilish took the stage with her closest friend and collaborator, her brother Finneas and sang “When the Party’s Over.”

Aerosmith hit the stage with “Living on the Edge,” then went into “Walk Like This” with Run DMC literally busting in and joining the party. Run DMC paid tribute to their late band member Jam Master Jay by using his logo as a backdrop.

Tyler the Creator brought his mom onstage with him to accept the award for Best Rap Album, and he thanked her and his supporters for believing in him through it all.

Lil Nas X performed “Little Town Road,” with BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus, and it was a bizarre, genre-bending and fabulous glitter bomb.

Everyone listened when Demi Lovato returned with a raw, but beautifully done “Anyone.”

DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch, John Legend and Meek Mill paid stirring tribute performing “Higher,” to the late Hussle, who won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance posthumously and Best Rap/Sung Performance. After the performance, they also hailed Kobe Bryant.

Flamenco darling Rosalia took the stage with a mesmerizing performance that put dancing center stage during “Juro Que.”

DJ Khaled and John Legend didn’t leave a dry eye in the house when accepting the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for their late friend Hussle.

Gary Clark Jr. delivered a powerful “This Land,” after scoring Grammys for Best Contemporary Blues Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

Eilish and Finneas accepted the award for Album of the Year, saying they were “confused and grateful.”

WINNERS LIST

Record of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Song of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best Rap Album: Igor, Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Best Dance Recording: “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance: “7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album: Social Cues, Cage the Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R&B Song: “Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Best R&B Album: Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap Song: “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album: Wings, Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Best Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “God Only Knows,” for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Roots Gospel Album: Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album: El Mal Querer, Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album: Opus, Marc Anthony; A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song: “Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana Album: Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album: Rapture, Koffee

Best World Music Album: Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle

Best Children’s Music Album: Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Best Spoken Word Album: Becoming, Michelle Obama

Best Musical Theater Album: Hadestown

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), From: A Star Is Born

Best Instrumental Composition: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella: “Moon River,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive

Best Album Notes: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Finneas

Best Remixed Recording: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Best Immersive Audio Album: Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance: Durufle: Complete Chroral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw Orange, Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Mãcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

Best Classical Compendium: The Poetry of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Higdon: Harp Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Best Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Film: Homecoming

BROADCAST SOUND

In clip one, Alicia Keys asks for a moment of memoriam.

[“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, they’re in our hearts, they’re in our prayers. They’re in this building. And I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you. Hold them inside of you. And share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we would have to start the show like this. Never, never, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now.”] SOUNDCUE (:48 OC: . . .we all feel right now.)

In clip two, Alicia Keys speaks to a new era while playing the piano.

[“We want to be respected and safe in our diversity. We want to be shifting to realness an inclusivity. So tonight we want to celebrate the people, the artists that put themselves on the line and share their truth with us. You know what I mean? We got the incredible Billie Eilish right here in this building. That’s right, that’s my little sister right there. We got Lizzo who just owned the stage. Eight nominations and already a winner tonight. We have the magnificent Ariana right here in the building tonight. That’s right. You see us? You see us, we’re unstoppable. We get to be who we want to be. We get to be different, we get to be unique, we get to be everything right now.”] SOUNDCUE (1:01 OC: . . .everything right now.)

In clip three, Alicia Keys welcomes the fans amid tragedy.

[“Here we are. Together. On music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”] SOUNDCUE (:47 OC: . . .Kobe Bryant built.)

In clip four, Ava DuVernay introduces the Nipsey Hussle tribute.

[“Music is, at its best, a kind of community. Tonight, we celebrate the enduring memory of an artist and a leader who made brave, brilliant strides to unite this communities here in Los Angeles and around the world. Ladies and gentlemen, ladies and gentleman, together now to celebrate the memory of our friend and brother, Nipsey Hussle… with Nipsey’s band 15 or Nothin’, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin and to kick it all off for Nip who already won a Grammy earlier tonight, Meek Mill.”] SOUNDCUE (:38 OC: . . .earlier tonight, Meek Mill.)

In clip five, Billie Eilish accepts the award for Best New Artist.

[“Two. Okay, I forgot to thank my touring team in the last one so I want to thank you guys for helping me put on a show that I actually like. Thank you to Brian and Nicole and everybody on my team. Mainly I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight because they’re the only reason any of us are here at all. So thanks to the fans. I know that… God, this is so crazy. I know that all the other artists that were in this category, I love you all, you guys are amazing. You deserve this just as much as I do. And I know your fans are hard-core and they’re going to fight for you guys. And they love you… fierce because of this. So I love all fandoms, thank you to its fans. You guys make this worth it. So thank you.”] SOUNDCUE (1:07 OC: . . .So thank you.)

In clip six, Billie Eilish accepts the award for Song of the Year.

[“Wow, wow, wow, wow. Oh my God, so many other songs deserve this, I’m sorry. Thank you so much. This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would ever happen in my whole life. I grew up watching them and this is my brother Finneas, and he’s my best friend. I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these kind of things but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful and I only want to say that I’m grateful and I am so honored to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core. I grew up watching all of you.”] SOUNDCUE (:37 OC: . . .watching all of you.)

In clip seven, Billie Eilish and Finneas accept the award for Album of the Year.

[“(Billie) Please, sit down. Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this. Thank you next… and I think it deserves more than anything in the world, I love you so much. I’m not going to waste your time, I’m really not, I love you, thank you for this. (Finneas) Thank you to the Recording Academy, thank you again to our team, our family, to the people that have supported us from the beginning. To me, we didn’t write a speech for this because we didn’t make this album to win a Grammy, we didn’t think it would win anything ever. We wrote an album about depression, suicidal thoughts, and climate change and being the bad guy, whatever that means. We stand up here confused and grateful.”] SOUNDCUE (:45 OC: . . .here confused and grateful.)

In clip eight, Common gives Alicia Keys a shout out before paying tribute to Run DMC.

[“First of all, Alicia, you have been lightening this award show up, we thank you, your heart is necessary at this time. So on Friday night the Recording Academy put the spotlight on one of the most legendary rock bands in history. This year’s MusicCares honorees have won four Grammy awards and been nominated for 14. The iconic group came together in the ’70s and have rocked the world ever since. Tonight we honor all that living on the edge. And we celebrate their historic collaboration with the legendary hip hop pioneers Run DMC. They broke down the barriers between rock and rap and changed the game forever. For so many of us, including me. Here to show you how they Walk this Way, Aerosmith.“] SOUNDCUE (1:05 OC: . . .Walk this Way, Aerosmith.)

In clip nine, Dan and Shay accept the award for Best Country Duo Group Performance.

[“(Shay) Dan, I’m going to let you start because I can’t breathe right now. (Dan) I will put my heart up to this microphone, you can literally hear it beating out of my chest right now. This is one of the coolest moments ever. Thank you to my wife Abby who is in the crowd down there for inspiring the song, for inspiring every song that we write, for inspiring every thing we do in our lives, Shay’s wife Hanna who is at home in Nashville. We love you. Thank you to our team, Warner Music Nashville. Jason. Sandbox Management. Scooter Braun, Scooter Braun Projects. Everybody, the Recording Academy. Everybody who voted for us, this is an absolute dream come true. We always dreamed of being up here on this stage. So thank you all so much for making this happen.”] SOUNDCUE (:36 OC: . . .for making this happen.)

In clip ten, DJ Khaled and John Legend accept the award for Best Rap Sung Performance.

[“(DJ Khaled) This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip hop. I want to thank my beautiful queen, Nicole, I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Alam, it means the world in Arabic. And I also want to pick up my other son Assad. I love you so much, daddy be home, I want to big up We the Best, Epic Records, I want to big up Rocnation, I want to big up Steve O, All Money In, Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle’s family, Black Sam, Nipsey’s kids. This is incredible, man, thank you so much. Nipsey Hussle, this is for hip-hop. (John Legend) Thank you, everyone. I want to thank Khaled for calling me up, calling Nipsey up to do this record. I want to thank all of you for supporting this and for lifting Nipsey’s name up. We all loved him, we all miss him, it is terrible that we had to lose him so early. We thank his family for being here tonight with us. Thank you for allowing us to use his legacy and lift it up in song tonight. And we’re just honored to be here tonight. I want to thank my wife and my family. We’ve seen so much tragedy today and last year and so much has gone on. But let’s love each other. Let’s love our families, let’s hold each other tight. God bless.”] SOUNDCUE (1:23 OC: . . .other tight. God bless.)

In clip eleven, Ellen DeGeneres introducing Lil Nas X.

[“Courageous. Brave. Ground breaking. Game changer. Adorable. The cutest smile. All words used to describe me but also this next performer. At the incredible age of twenty, he’s done the unthinkable. He set the all time record for the longest number one hit song. He’s nominated for six Grammy awards tonight, and he’s done it is he’s already won two all by being true to himself. Unwavering in the face of prejudice, he told the world he was gay, and, overnight, he became an inspiration and role model to millions of young people around the world. This song launched a thousand remixes, and, tonight, for the first and the only time on television, he is going to perform Old Town Road with some very special guests along with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey, and Diplo. Please welcome the amazing Lil Nas X everybody.”] SOUNDCUE (1:01 OC: . . .amazing Lil Nas X everybody.)

In clip twelve, Lizzo accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

[“Thank you, thank you to the Academy, first of all, this is… unexpected, really cool, but I just, I want to say, you know, this whole week, you know, I’ll be lost in my problems, stressed out and then in an instant all of that can go away and your priorities really shift. And today all of my little problems are, I thought, were as big as the world were gone. And I realized that there is people hurting right now. You guys create beautiful music. You guys create connectivity and as I’m speaking to all of y’all in this room, we need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again. Making music… that liberates people. Yes. And if I hadn’t reached out, I wouldn’t have met my best friend Quinn and Lauren. I don’t know where I would be right now, sleeping in my car. If I hadn’t reached out I wouldn’t have met Nice Life and Ricky and I wouldn’t have met Kevin and Full Stop, if I hadn’t reached out I wouldn’t have met Atlantic Records, so thank you so much for lifting me up. Let’s continue to reach out. Hold each other down and lift each other up. God bless you. Thank you so much.“] SOUNDCUE (1:18 OC: . . .Thank you so much.)

In clip thirteen, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne introduce Best Rap Sung Performance.

[“(Sharon) Now, Ozzy and I have been rapping together for about 50 years now right? (Ozzy) Has it been that long? (Sharon) Yes, been that long. So we’re just the perfect couple to present the Grammy for best rap sung performance. And the honorees are...”] SOUNDCUE (:22 OC: . . .And the honorees are…)

In clip fourteen, Tyler the Creator accepts the award for Best Rap Album.

[“All right, so I don’t know if imma be up here again so bear with me. Damn, I don’t got nothing prepared. Okay, one to my mother, you did a great job raising this guy. Two, to the Clancys, my manager, my managers. You guys took a seed and watered it. And I thank you for trusting my ideas. Three, y’all don’t got to feel obligated to clap all the time. Three, to my friends and my family for trusting my ideas and putting up with my annoying hyperactive energy since we were children but always being there. This man has never missed a show of mine. This is my day one. And I love this dude, man. To my fans and my label, again, trusting my crazy ideas. To the new fans, to the old ones, all the crazy stuff I do. I never fully felt accepted in rap and stuff so y’all always stand by me and get me here, I really appreciate that.”] SOUNDCUE (1:18 OC: . . .really appreciate that.)

BACKSTAGE SOUND

Billie Eilish, whose historic wins included Album, Song and Record of the Year along with Best New Artist, was asked what’s next for her after a stunning night: [“What’s next? I don’t know, being in this moment is all I’m thinking about. But if I’m trying to think rationally, next, I don’t know what is next. I’m gonna just do what I feel, kinda. I’m think I’m gonna — whatever I’m in the mood for is what I’m gonna go for.”] SOUNDCUE (:15 OC: . . . gonna go for.)

Eilish and her brother, producer and co-songwriter Finneas also discussed the impact of their music on their fans: [(Finneas) “To me, the music that I listened to when I was growing up, that was like the most important music to me forever. And I think anytime a person that age comes up to either one of us, says we’re their favorite anything, I know how much that means to them, and that’s why it means so much to me. So I hope they’re celebrating this, ’cause it’s all because of them.” (Eilish) “I would also say, we made this album in a bedroom at our house that we grew up in, so it’s really like anything is possible.”] SOUNDCUE (:24 OC: . . . anything is possible.)

DJ Khaled, who won Best Rap/Sung Performance with John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle for “Higher,” explained why his first Grammy win after several prior nominations was especially important: [“The other ones I got nominated, of course I wanted to win. But this one, we talked about winning. And this is for Nipsey, his family, his kids and this is for hip-hop. This is for that love and this is my most special award. It’s not mine, it’s ours, you know what I’m saying? His fans. The people. The community. This is a special award — this ain’t no regular just winning an award today. This is special on a whole ‘nother level.”] SOUNDCUE (:23 OC: . . . whole ‘nother level.)

DJ Khaled also addressed rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ remarks at the Clive Davis gala the night before that black music and hip-hp have “never been respected by the Grammys”: [“We always have to do better. We have a lot of room to do better. Every day we’re supposed to get better and greater and greater and learn and grow and grow and grow, and what Puff was saying is, let’s do better. Let’s put more love out there — for everybody. You know what I’m saying? We just want ours too. That’s it. This is for hip-hop. This is for Nipsey Hussle.”] SOUNDCUE (:18 OC: . . . for Nipsey Hussle.)

Video director Calmatic won Best Music Video for his direction of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road” and was asked about the song’s massive appeal: [“It was a song that kind of caught everyone off guard. I’ve heard someone say that a classic is something that’s new that feels familiar, and I feel like that song felt familiar but it was a hundred percent new, so I think that’s what made it reach that tipping point.”] SOUNDCUE (:14 OC: . . . that tipping point.)

Bassist Justin Chancellor of heavy rock superstars and Best Metal Performance winners Tool said that he thinks the hard rock and metal genres are in healthy shape: [“I think it’s all out there, you know. It doesn’t always rise to the surface. You’ve just got to get out and find it. Little clubs and stuff. There’s plenty of good music, plenty of good, heavy bands. I’m glad that we won this, so that maybe that’ll open it up a little bit, to keep the genre still kind of accessible to more of the public.”] SOUNDCUE (:20 OC: . . . of the public.)

Singer Matt Shultz from Best Rock Album winners Cage The Elephant said in his acceptance speech that it had been a difficult few years for the band, which he elaborated on backstage: [“It was a difficult past few years, but there were also wonderful times of joy and uplifting within that and growth.”] SOUNDCUE (:10 OC: . . . that and growth.)

Sheila E., who played drums for Prince, spoke about putting together the show’s tribute to the late artist with Usher: [“I asked Usher what he wanted to sing. If someone’s gonna do a tribute, you want to ask them what song they would like to sing, because it has to be personal, you know, and you just can’t say, ‘Yeah, just sing this song,’ and it doesn’t mean anything to them. So we talked about the elements for him. It’s important for him to dance, to sing and be featured as an entertainer. He does all of the above so it was important for him to choose the songs.”] SOUNDCUE (:24 OC: . . . choose the songs.)

Best Rap Album winner Tyler, The Creator was asked for his feelings on the recent Grammy controversies, which allegedly extend into the nominating process itself: [“I’m half and half on it. On one side I’m very grateful that what I make could just be acknowledged in a world like this. But also, it sucks that whenever we — and I mean guys that look like me — do anything that’s genre-bending or that’s anything, they always put it in the rap or urban category. So when I hear that, I’m just like, ‘why can’t we just be in pop?'”] SOUNDCUE (:24 OC: . . . be in pop?’)

Tyler also spoke about the death earlier in the day of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who played nearly his entire career in the Staples Center where the Grammys were being held: “Man, that news was heavy, especially just being in L.A. and just being here at the Staples Center. We took an ‘L’ tonight, and rest in peace to Kobe, that hurt.”] SOUNDCUE (:09 OC: . . . Kobe, that hurt.)