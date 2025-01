Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet & More To Appear In ‘Hans Zimmer & Friends’ Concert Film

Billie Eilish, Finneas, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya will join composer Hans Zimmer in Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, a film showcasing a live concert of Zimmer’s iconic scores from films like Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, and The Lion King. The movie will provide insight into Zimmer’s creative process, featuring conversations with industry figures like Jerry Bruckheimer, Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, and more. The film, capturing Zimmer works performed by his band and an orchestra in Dubai, will have limited screenings starting March 19 in select theaters, with tickets available February 5. (Billboard)