Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll, Lil Baby To Perform At FireAid Benefit Concert

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Gwen Stefani, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and others are slated to perform at a benefit concert for Los Angeles wildfires at the Intuit Dome on Jan. 30. The concert, organized following the recent devastating fires that struck Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena, will raise funds for rebuilding infrastructure, supporting affected families, and advancing fire prevention technologies. Hosted by Live Nation, AEG, and the Azoff Company at the Clippers’ home in Inglewood, the event aims to unite communities through music and solidarity. Firefighters are still working to contain various blazes in the Los Angeles area. (THR)