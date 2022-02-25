Bill Paxton’s Family Reaches $1 Million Settlement With Anesthesiologist

website maker

Bill Paxton’s widow and children have reached a $1 million partial settlement of their wrongful-death lawsuit with the anesthesiologist who treated the Big Love star two weeks prior to his death.

Deadline reports that Dr. Moody Makar and General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership filed court papers Wednesday (Feb. 23rd) in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking approval of the accord between the Paxton family members and the company.

According to court documents, General Anesthesia Specialists’ lawyers said the company “denies liability in this matter” but said the settlement deal will “reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing defendant to an expensive and time consuming litigation.”

The actor’s death certificate states he died of a stroke on Feb. 25th, 2017, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage. He was 61.

A trial date for the remainder of the lawsuit, against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, is scheduled for September 19th.