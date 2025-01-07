Bill Murray Is Currently Touring The U.S., Covering Bob Dylan and The Kinks

Bill Murray and his band Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, have launched a mini U.S. tour this year, beginning with a lively performance at Thalia Hall in Chicago on January 3. The band performed covers of classic rock hits like The Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting” and Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” with Murray sporting a Chicago Blackhawks jersey for a rendition of Paul Butterfield Blues Band’s “Born in Chicago.” This sporadic tour will make stops in various cities such as San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and more before concluding in Louisville in October. Tickets are available on StubHub for those interested in attending. Known for his impromptu singing gigs, Murray has surprised audiences with performances at Chicago Cubs games and Central Park, showcasing his vocal talents and showmanship. (People)