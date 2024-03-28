Bill Maher Podcast Network To Host Fred Durst, Billy Corgan

Fred Durst and Billy Corgan are set to host shows on Bill Maher’s new Club Random Studios podcast network. Durst, the Limp Bizkit singer, will delve into UFOs and conspiracy theories, while Corgan’s show’s focus has yet to be specified.

The podcast network will also feature Maher’s flagship Club Random podcast, along with programs hosted by former NBA player Kevin Garnett and ex-ESPN anchor Sage Steele. Both Durst and Corgan previously appeared on the Club Random podcast in 2023. No specific premiere date has been announced for their shows.