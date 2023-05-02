Bill Hader Says He No Longer Signs Merchandise For Fans

On a recent episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Bill Hader shared why he no longer signs merchandise for fans. The Barry actor said he drew a line in the sand after a Star Wars fan kept his child up until 3 a.m. to get an autograph.

“Autograph people don’t like me. I won’t sign things,” Hader said. “You know what it was? I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning.”

The Saturday Night Live star continued, “I was leaving the ‘Inside Out’ premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He] was like, ‘Go over there so he’ll sign it so I can sell it online.’”

Hader added, “I was like, ‘That’s f—ked up.’ So now, I just kind of blanket, like, I’m not signing any of this s—t.”