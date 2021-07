Bill Cosby is planning on getting back into comedy.

His rep, Andrew Wyatt told TMZ that the 83-year-old comedian wants to go on tour and several promoters and comedy clubs are into the idea. He’s also working on a five-part docuseries covering his life, legacy, trial and prison experience.

Wyatt told the outlet that despite the widespread backlash over his prison release, “The world wants to see Mr. Cosby.”