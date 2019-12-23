Bill Cosby Is Not Too Happy About Eddie Murphy‘s SNL Joke

Bill Cosby is not too pleased with Eddie Murphy after he took a jab at him while hosting SNL this past weekend. During his opening monologue, Murphy said, “If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet . . . Who is America’s dad now?”

On behalf of Cosby, his rep Andrew Wyatt said in a statement, “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come.”

The statement continued, “It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave.”

Wyatt then compared Murphy to vaudevillian actor Stepin Fetchit and said that “cooning” equals the destruction of black men in Hollywood.

He then invited Murphy to meet with Bill for a “meeting of the minds” to help the black community instead of tearing it down.

