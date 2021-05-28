Bill Cosby Has Been Denied Parole

Bill Cosby was denied parole in his sexual assault case after refusing to participate in a "sex offender" therapy program. According to The New York Daily News, the Pennsylvania Parole Board revealed that Cosby also received a "negative recommendation" from corrections officials.

Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said that the decision "was not a surprise." He said in a statement, “Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him. Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

The decision was actually made on May 11th but was first reported yesterday (May 27th).

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania mansion in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison.

Constand reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “DENIED."