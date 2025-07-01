Bill Burr Is Developing Fox Sitcom About The Life Of Comedian Earthquake

Comedian Bill Burr is developing a half-hour comedy series for Fox based on the life of fellow comedian Earthquake, whose real name is Nathaniel Stroman. The project, simply titled Earthquake, currently has a script commitment, and counts both Burr and Earthquake himself among the executive producers. Earthquake is a renowned comedian, actor, voice artist, and radio personality, known for his appearances on shows like BET’s “Comic View” and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.” He has also released several stand-up specials, including “About Got Damm Time,” “Walter Latham Presents,” “From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse,” and “These Ain’t Jokes” for Showtime. Burr has also found success in dramatic acting, including a notable role in “Breaking Bad.” His own life story was the inspiration for his Netflix animated series, “F Is for Family,” and he recently wrapped up a Broadway run of “Glengarry Glen Ross.” (THR)