Bike From ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ Going Up For Auction

One of Pee-wee Herman’s bikes from the 1985 film, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, is going up for auction. This particular bike, from the estate of Jay Ward, is one of the 14 red bikes used in the movie and will be sold during a two-day auction hosted by Van Eaton Galleries on May 3rd and 4th. The bike was used in memorable scenes, including Pee-wee’s crash into a curb (featuring the iconic line “I meant to do that”) and his vine-swinging escape on the Warner Bros. studios lot. Restored to match its on-screen appearance by stuntman Gary Littlejohn, the bike maintains some wear and tear from the film. It features various authentic components and details from the movie. (COS)