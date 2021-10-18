Big Daddy Kane And KRS-One Went Head To Head On Verzuz

Rap legends and Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One went head to head last night (October 17th) in a Verzuz battle. DJ Scratch and DJ Kid Capri served as the opening act for the night, with Fat Joe playing host. Kane had some technical difficulties at the start of the show and KRS called it out, saying, “There ain’t no f*cking technical difficulties — he’s hiding in the dressing room.” Kane later came on staged and kicked things off with“Just Rhymin” featuring the late Biz Markie.

Special guests included Juice Crew members Roxanne Shanté, Masta Ace and Craig G, Das EFX, Mad Lion, Buckshot, Kool DJ Red Alert, original Rock Steady Crew b-boy Crazy Legs, Smooth B, Greg Nice, Mad Lion, DJ Cutmaster Cool V, and Channel Live.