Betty White’s Cause Of Death Is Revealed

According to Betty White’s death certificate, her cause of death was a stroke. The document reveals that she suffered from a cerebrovascular accident, which means blood wasn’t flowing to parts of her brain, causing tissue damage. Cerebrovascular accidents can be the result of blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain.

The death certificate also shows that White experienced this stroke six days prior to her death. Sources tell TMZ that White was “alert and coherent after the stroke, and she died peacefully in her sleep at home.”

White passed away in her home less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. Betty White: A Celebration will hit theaters for one day only on January 17th, White’s birthday.