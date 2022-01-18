Betty White’s Assistant Shares One Of The Last Photos Taken Of Her

To celebrate what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, her assistant Kiersten posted a photo to White’s Facebook on Monday (January 17th).

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever,” Kiersten wrote.

Many people took to Twitter to wish White a happy birthday, including Morgan Freeman. Along with a photo of White dancing onstage, Freeman wrote, “Life is precious, and so are the friends that we meet along the way. Happy Heavenly Birthday tomorrow Betty White! You will always be treasured!”

White died at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Her cause of death was listed as a cardiovascular event, also known as a stroke.